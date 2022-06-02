Advertisement

Packers legend Brett Favre to play in Donald Driver Charity Softball Game

Brett Favre
Brett Favre(NBC Sports / YouTube)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers legend Brett Favre will play in the Donald Driver Charity Softball Game.

The game is set for June 12 at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The game starts at 1 p.m.

The event raises money for the Donald Driver Foundation and other player charities.

Driver will be joined by Favre, James Jones, AJ Dillon, Aaron Jones, Desmond Bishop, Jarrett Bush, Nick Collins, Robert Ferguson, Jermichael Finley, Antonio Freeman, and Ahman Green.

“I am excited that my brother from another mother, Brett Favre, is returning to play in the charity softball game he started 20 years ago,” said Driver. “Let’s turn out in HUGE numbers Packers fans!”

Tickets cost $43 for a standard box seat, $25 for a reserved bleacher seat, and $15 for general admission on the grass.

How to buy tickets:

PHONE: (920) 733-4152

IN PERSON: Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium Box Office

ONLINE: timberrattlers.com

