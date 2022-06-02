A NICE ENDING TO THE WORK WEEK

A few spotty thundershowers popped-up this afternoon, but they will end shortly after sunset leaving behind just a few patchy clouds overnight.

Get ready for bountiful sun and comfortable temperatures and humidity Friday... But there will be breezy conditions with gusts to around 25 mph.

Rain is expected at times this weekend, as an upper-level weathermaker moves across the Great Lakes. While it will NOT rain all weekend, showers will be developing Saturday and will linger into portions of Sunday. Best rain chances will be south where a good soaking is possible... But areas north will see little if any rain. Otherwise, your weekend looks cooler with highs in the 60s.

Looking ahead, it looks likely that our temperatures will be cooler than normal all the way through the middle of this month. That likely means many days with highs in the 60s and 70s with low humidity for the next couple weeks. It looks like summer-like hot and sticky weather will stay away for a little while...

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

FRIDAY: W/NW 10-25 KTS... WAVES 2-4′ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY POSSIBLE

SATURDAY: SW-S 1-=20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Spotty evening t’showers, then a few passing clouds. LOW: 50

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 70 LOW: 44

SATURDAY: Clouds thicken. A chance of showers. HIGH: 67 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: Left over showers. HIGH: 67 LOW: 50

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with spotty afternoon showers. HIGH: 69 LOW: 50

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 71 LOW: 52

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with rain arriving. HIGH: 70 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: Still a chance of a few showers. HIGH: 72

