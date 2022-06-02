NEW Zoo construction almost finished on canopy walk tour suspending animals and people in the air

SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - As temperatures rise this summer, so will the final pieces of the NEW Zoo’s canopy tour. It will give people the chance to walk alongside some of their favorite animals while up in the air.

Guests will be able to buy tickets for the NEW Zoo canopy walk tour for a unique and educational experience alongside an array of wildlife in the Reforestation Camp.

“You’re going to be surrounded by the trees, the birds the frogs when you go by the pond,” Angela Kawski-Kroening, education coordinator at NEW Zoo & Adventure Park, shared. “It’s really something that everyone of all ages can enjoy.”

These are pictures of some of the proposed plans for the canopy walk tour, built off of 16 trees. Snow leopards and snow monkeys will be able to walk alongside the visitors thanks to Northeast Wisconsin Technical College (NWTC) students tasked with building supports for the animals. You’ll have to buy a canopy tour ticket separate from admission. However, you’ll get access to platforms and bridges 16-feet in the air built by Atlanta based Tree House Experts.

It’s their first zoo project and it comes with unique challenges.

“Up here we have a lot of snow load and ice load, so we had to calculate all of this to make the bridge strong enough,” Treehouse Experts general manager, Maxime Risch, highlighted.

There will be 15 platforms connected by 17 bridges throughout the trek. They will be built off of 16 trees with construction expected to be finished mid-July.

