Medical college graduates its 100th doctor in Green Bay

(NBC15)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Thursday’s commencement at the Medical College of Wisconsin’s Green Bay campus marked a major milestone.

The graduation class included the program’s 100th doctor.

The MCW’s Green Bay campus was created in 2015 for students focusing on primary care, general surgery or psychiatry.

Graduates walked across the stage at the St. Norbert College campus in De Pere. Graduates say earning this moment, even through the pandemic, has them better prepared to join the medical field.

“The medical profession in general, we just always have to be resilient, always have to be ready to just change whenever needed. It was obviously difficult, just like it was for the rest of the world. But I think as a medical community we just did what we needed to do,” said Katie Sonnentag.

Sonnentag, who’s from Sheboygan, is beginning general surgery residency.

More than 1,500 students are enrolled in MCW’s medical school and graduate school programs across the state.

