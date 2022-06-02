Man convicted of exposing himself on video chat sentenced to prison, other cases pending

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Northeast Wisconsin man charged in multiple child sex crimes cases has been sentenced in one of them.

On June 1, Bernard Johnson was sentenced to one year and six months in state prison and two years on extended supervision for a charge of Cause Child 13-18 to View Sex Activity in Outagamie County.

A sentence on a second count will run concurrent to the first--meaning at the same time. A third count was dismissed and read into the record.

Johnson, 35, entered no contest pleas to three counts as part of a plea agreement.

Johnson has open cases in other counties. In Calumet County, he was convicted of Cause Child 13-18 to View Sex Activity and Exposing Genitals to a Child. In April, he withdrew his not guilty pleas and entered no contest pleas as part of an agreement. A sentencing hearing in that case is scheduled for June 7.

In Brown County, he’s charged with 2nd Degree Assault/Mentally Ill, Causing a Child 13-18 to View Sexual Activity, and Expose Child to Harmful Material. A jury trial is scheduled for June 22.

Last March, the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office was called to a report of a possible sexual offense in a village in the county. A mother had taken her son’s phone and found a group with the name “Spooks” on Facebook Messenger. She said she found photos and videos of a man masturbating while video chatting with her son and some of his friends.

The son, who was underage, said he and three of his friends and two adult men were part of the group. One of the men was identified as Bernard J. Johnson.

The mother showed a video to the deputy who said it showed Johnson masturbating while the others in the chat watched.

An investigator made contact with a 16-year-old from a community in Outagamie County who was identified as one of the young people in the video. The victim said he had met the men while employed at the Green Bay Fear haunted house. The victim confirmed that Johnson would masturbate and show off his genitals in video chat.

Green Bay Fear issued the following statement to Action 2 News:

“We are appalled by these events and hope the victims find justice. That individual volunteered, briefly, years before any of these events occurred. With our background check processes no one with these outstanding charges would be allowed to volunteer or work with Green Bay Fear Haunted Attractions. Our background checks and processes are in place to keep our teen volunteers safe.”

In the Brown County case, investigators say the mother of a 16-year-old who is cognitively impaired and has autism, found explicit videos and photos on her son’s phone that were sent to him by a neighbor, now identified as Bernard Johnson.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim told investigators Johnson also touched him inappropriately in 2020.

In a separate case in Outagamie County, a jury found Johnson not guilty on a charge of 2nd Degree Sexual Assault of a Child.

