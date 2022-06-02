Advertisement

Kewaunee student to face “consequences” for improper storage of hunting weapon

(WMC Action News 5)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say a student will face “consequences” for inappropriate storage of a hunting weapon in a vehicle on school property in Kewaunee.

On June 1, the Kewaunee School District received information about “a possible safety concern involving a high school student.”

Investigators discovered there had been a “disagreement” between two students.

“At this time, based on the investigation of a disagreement between two students, a student will be facing significant school consequences and law enforcement consequences after finding inappropriate storage of a hunting weapon in a locked vehicle on school premises,” reads a statement from the police and school district.

Police say there was no credible threat to students or staff.

“Based upon our investigation at this time, there is no ongoing safety threat to the school or community,” reads the statement. “We continue to evaluate all threats to students, staff and the school community safety. We encourage everyone to report any and all safety concerns. We cannot comment further due to student confidentiality.”

