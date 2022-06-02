Advertisement

Hot air balloon crashes into train, 3 injured

Three people are recovering from severe injuries after their hot air balloon crashed into a train in Burlington, Wisconsin, on June 1, 2022.(WTMJ via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A hot air balloon crashed into train in Burlington on Wednesday night, sending three people to the hospital with severe injuries.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Thursday that police said the crash happened around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday when the balloon crashed into a northbound Canadian National train.

It’s unclear what caused the collision but witnesses said the balloon was in distress before the crash. One witness said the balloon bounced off a building and the train hit it.

Two of the balloon’s three occupants were flown to Froedtert Hospital. The third person was taken to Froedtert by ambulance.

The Burlington Police Department is investigating the incident along with the National Traffic Safety Board, the Federal Aviation Administration, Canadian National and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

