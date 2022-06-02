Gulfstream announces $55 million investment, 200 new jobs in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation has announced a $55 million investment and 200 new jobs at its facility in Appleton.

Gulfstream is building a “world-class aircraft paint facility.” The 73,000-square foot facility is set to start operations in the third quarter of 2023.

The facility will allow the painting of up to 48 aircraft a year.

The company says the investment is to meet customer demand and growth in its fleet.

“Gulfstream continues to make significant investments across the company to address both current demand and future growth in our completions and Customer Support operations,” said Mark Burns, president, Gulfstream. “The investment in our Appleton facility is a key part of our overall strategy to provide our customers with industry leading completions and support worldwide.”

Gulfstream will hold a job fair on June 9 from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the facility at N687 Discovery Drive.

“We are in a period of rapid growth and are currently hiring for a wide range of positions. We have openings for engineers, mechanics, avionics technicians and highly skilled trade and craftspeople. Gulfstream offers excellent training to assist in starting a new career in aviation,” said L.D. Buerger, vice president of completions, Gulfstream. “Gulfstream creates the world’s finest business aircraft, designed and outfitted with beautiful interiors. We are excited about this expansion and the opportunity to recruit and hire new talent to join the Gulfstream team at our Appleton facility.”

