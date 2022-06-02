Green Bay man killed in Oconto County crash

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man was killed after crashing into a tree in Oconto County Thursday morning.

At about 2:05 a.m., the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a one-vehicle crash on County Highway F near Kollen Lane in the Town of Lakewood.

Deputies found a pickup truck in the ditch. The vehicle had hit a tree.

A preliminary investigation found the driver, a 26-year-old Green Bay man, was traveling west on County Highway F when he crossed the centerline, entered the south ditch, and hit a tree.

The driver was ejected from the truck and died at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The man’s name was not released.

The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office and Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating.

Oconto County received help from Lakewood Fire, Lakewood Townsend Ambulance and the Medical Examiner’s Office.

