Advertisement

Green Bay man killed in Oconto County crash

Generic Car Crash Graphic
Generic Car Crash Graphic(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man was killed after crashing into a tree in Oconto County Thursday morning.

At about 2:05 a.m., the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a one-vehicle crash on County Highway F near Kollen Lane in the Town of Lakewood.

Deputies found a pickup truck in the ditch. The vehicle had hit a tree.

A preliminary investigation found the driver, a 26-year-old Green Bay man, was traveling west on County Highway F when he crossed the centerline, entered the south ditch, and hit a tree.

The driver was ejected from the truck and died at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The man’s name was not released.

The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office and Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating.

Oconto County received help from Lakewood Fire, Lakewood Townsend Ambulance and the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Falling tree kills Minnesota campers in northern Wisconsin
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Kiel Police
Kiel Police plan for response after messages threaten new targets
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Kiel Middle School
California man arrested in connection with threats against Kiel Area School District staff member

Latest News

June 2 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chance of a storm
Hot Air Balloon crash
Three hurt after hot air balloon hits train in southern Wisconsin
Taylor Schabusiness in court
Woman charged in murder and dismemberment case to return to court
June 2 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Spotty showers