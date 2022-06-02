Bellin Health celebrates 10 years of TAVR procedure

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Ten years of TAVR, Bellin Health was the first Northeast Wisconsin health care provider to offer a heart valve replacement surgery, that didn’t require open heart surgery.

A decade after Dr. Paul Hudson performed the first transcatheter aortic valve replacement or TAVR procedure, at Bellin Hospital, the Bellin Heart and Vascular team is celebrating the success of the program.

According to Dr. Hudson, “We’ve been very fortunate, at Bellin, I think we’ve been able to have the infrastructure there for years even prior to me coming in 2011. Then, in 2012 we were able to really initiate the program and implant and be able to take care of these patients.”

Since launching the TAVR program, 10 years ago, Bellin has performed the cath lab procedure on more than 600 patients with aortic stenosis.

“The valve is supposed to open and close like this and normally the valve would become diseased and only open like this. And so we can put a new valve inside of that, push the old valve to the side and essentially improve their quality of life, as well as symptoms and even how long they live as well,” said Dr. Hudson.

Originally designed for patients of an advanced age, usually 75 and older, the TAVR provides the same results as putting a patient through open heart surgery, but it’s a much less invasive procedure. Dr. Hudson adds, “In the beginning, we had patients in the hospital two to three days after the procedure, and then normally now we’re kind of overnight, even some same day discharges. Surgical valve replacements usually are in the hospital four to five days up to a week and so it is a big difference in terms of recovery.”

And for TAVR patients, like Ray Young, who had the procedure back in November, it’s life changing. Young says, “All of a sudden, I felt like I was, instead of 84 I felt like I was, well going on 84, I felt like I was 50 or 55.”

While originally reserved for older, high-risk patients, the TAVR is now an option for younger patients as well.

