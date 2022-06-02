Appleton debates ARPA spending on infrastructure vs. social programs

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A debate in Appleton Wednesday over how to spend $6 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Some on the city council say it should go to infrastructure needs, while others want the money spent on different social programs.

After previously setting aside $8 million in ARPA funding for social programs, Appleton Alderperson Chad Doran wanted the city council to reconsider and instead spend $6 million of that, to speed up the process of replacing outdated watermains.

“It allows us to tackle projects we know we need to do and we’re behind on and it allows us to do it without borrowing and increasing our debt that we already have,” said Doran.

Specifically it would replace four and six inch watermains, which are considered too small by today’s standard.

Most of those pipes are in neighborhoods closer to downtown, such as on North Fair Street.

Doran says it’s an equity issue.

He added, “The issue becomes people that live in those neighborhoods can’t shower and do laundry at the same time, yet they’re still paying the same rate for the service they get and everyone else gets.”

The decision of how the ARPA funds would be spent, came after a series of public feedback meetings.

Mayor Jake Woodford said, “Nobody who participated in any of our listening sessions brought forward concerns about the condition of infrastructure. So we try to take that into account when we’re developing priorities as a city.”

This includes spending on community wellness, mental health, and violence prevention efforts.

Plus, $1.5 million will go towards early childhood development.

“The investment that your making now has a lifetime of return, and :08 I’d hate to give up the earmark that you’ve made in your budget to add another mile of pipeline,” said Barb Tengesdal, Director of First 5 Fox Valley.

After much debate, the council stood by its previous decision in a 12-2 vote.

The remainder of the city’s ARPA money is in the bank right now.

The mayor says the plan is to distribute it to these different organizations by the end of this year.

