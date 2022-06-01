Wisconsin sees bump in COVID-19 deaths reported, hospitalizations

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin is averaging its fewest COVID-19 cases in almost a month, with the Department of Health Services reporting 1,173 new cases diagnosed in the last 24-hour period. That’s about 200 more cases than were diagnosed the day before. With 2,410 cases identified a week and a day ago out of the equation, the 7-day average dropped sharply to 1,610 cases per day Wednesday; that rolling average was 1,748 cases the day before.

In WBAY’s wider viewing area, eight counties had new cases in double digits, 11 counties were in single digits, and Oconto County’s case total was revised down by 1.

Update: The DHS says the positivity rate rose very slightly to 13.1% of all tests in the last 7 days positive for the coronavirus, up from 13.0%.

Nine deaths were reported to the DHS, raising the COVID-19 death toll to 13,010. The DHS says all of the deaths were recent, including ones reported by Dodge, Outagamie and Waupaca counties. That was the most deaths reported in a week, failing to offset the 10 recent deaths reported a week and a day ago, so the 7-day average did not change; Wisconsin is averaging 4 deaths per day from COVID-19.

The DHS also reported the largest number of hospitalizations in one day since March. Fifty-nine more hospital admissions for COVID-19 were reported.

Tuesday -- the latest data available until later this afternoon -- the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) found 376 COVID-19 patients in the state’s hospitals, including 51 in ICU. That’s 3 more patients in ICU and 3 more people overall since Monday. Northeast health care region hospitals were treating 28 patients, the same as Monday, with 2 in ICU, which is one fewer than a day earlier. Fox Valley hospitals had 16 patients, 2 in ICU -- the same number of patients as Monday but 1 fewer in ICU.

We don’t know if the numbers released Wednesday are affected by Tuesday’s difficulties, but by our calculations the 7-day averages fell to new lows in 4 of the 5 vaccination metrics: Total doses administered (1,680/day), total boosters (815/day), Wisconsinites getting at least their first vaccine shot (212/day), and Wisconsinites getting booster shots (731/day). The 7-day average of Wisconsinites completing their vaccine series, of 315 per day, is only a little above its all-time low of 306. These numbers tend to wax and wane as vaccinators’ reports can be delayed by days.

Vaccination data were not updated Tuesday due to technical difficulties, the DHS said. The information below reflects changes since Monday.

3 out of 5 Wisconsin residents in the 25 to 34 age group completed their vaccinations, which means two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or, less frequently, one dose of a Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Wednesday’s Vaccinations by Age Group

5 to 11: 28.0% received vaccine/25.2% (+0.1) completed vaccinations/0.0% received booster

12 to 17: 61.9% received vaccine/58.5% (+0.1) completed vaccinations/20.1% (+0.1) received booster

18 to 24: 60.6% received vaccine/55.0% completed vaccinations/19.7% received booster

25 to 34: 64.5% received vaccine/60.0% (+0.1) completed vaccinations/25.7% received booster

35 to 44: 69.5% (+0.1) received vaccine/66.0% completed vaccinations/33.3% received booster

45 to 54: 71.8% received vaccine/69.0% completed vaccinations/38.3% received booster

55 to 64: 78.2% received vaccine/75.7% completed vaccinations/49.6% received booster

65 and up: 85.4% (+0.1) received vaccine/82.6% completed vaccinations/68.0% received booster

Wednesday’s Vaccinations by County Population

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,610) (NE) 65.9% 63.3% Calumet (50,209) (FV) 57.0% 54.9% Dodge (87,336) 52.7% 50.6% Door (27,889) (NE) 78.9% 75.1% Florence (4,298) (NE) 53.2% (+0.1) 50.6% Fond du Lac (102,902) (SE) 56.0% 53.5% Forest (8,960) 53.0% 50.5% Green Lake (18,908) (FV) 57.5% 54.9% Kewaunee (20,386) (NE) 52.7% 51.3% Langlade (19,119) 54.1% (+0.1) 52.0% Manitowoc (78,757) (NE) 60.8% 58.6% Marinette (40,262) (NE) 53.7% 51.4% Menominee (4,546) (FV) 81.2% 77.9% Oconto (38,383) (NE) 53.1% 51.4% Outagamie (188,766) (FV) 64.5% 61.9% Shawano (40,786) (FV) 48.0% 46.5% Sheboygan (115,240) (SE) 63.2% 60.7% Waupaca (50,664) (FV) 55.6% 53.8% Waushara (24,326) (FV) 46.3% 44.4% Winnebago (171,631) (FV) 62.5% 59.7% NORTHEAST REGION (474,585) (NE) 299,337 (63.1%) 287,702 (60.6%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,836) (FV) 331,182 (60.2%) 317,741 (57.8%) WISCONSIN (5,832,655) 3,758,547 (64.4%) 3,572,512 (61.3%)

WEDNESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS* (boldface indicates change since the last report)

Brown – 72,696 cases (+58) (426 deaths)

Calumet – 11,880 cases (+4) (99 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)** - 5,143 cases (+30) (88 deaths)

Dodge – 25,135 cases (+15) (295 deaths) (+1)

Door – 6,860 cases (+9) (61 deaths)

Florence - 829 cases (+1) (17 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 30,625 cases (+25) (261 deaths)

Forest - 2,495 cases (+5) (48 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)** - 2,825 cases (+11) (40 deaths)

Green Lake - 4,450 cases (+4) (55 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)** - 2,382 cases (+22) (71 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,685 cases (+4) (42 deaths)

Langlade - 5,074 cases (+10) (75 deaths)

Manitowoc – 17,963 cases (+13) (161 deaths)

Marinette - 9,976 cases (+5) (108 deaths)

Menominee – 1,956 cases (+4) (15 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)** - 4,054 cases (+15) (61 deaths) (+1)

Oconto – 9,518 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (97 deaths)

Outagamie – 43,901 cases (+27) (361 deaths) (+1)

Shawano – 10,210 cases (+6) (129 deaths)

Sheboygan – 30,472 cases (+17) (272 deaths)

Waupaca – 11,732 cases (+7) (197 deaths) (+1)

Waushara – 5,197 cases (+3) (70 deaths)

Winnebago – 46,103 cases (+24) (336 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website and for Michigan counties on the Michigan Department of Health COVID-19 website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publish updates Mondays through Fridays.

** Michigan Department of Health updates county information on Wednesdays.

Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

