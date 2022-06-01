Advertisement

Wisconsin judge: Private election grants were legal

November 3 2020 Wisconsin election ballot
By SCOTT BAUER
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin circuit court judge has ruled that it was legal for private grants from a group funded by Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg to be sent to the Democratic stronghold of Madison to help it run the 2020 election during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dane County Circuit Judge Stephen Ehlke’s ruling Wednesday affirmed an earlier decision by the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission rejecting complaints challenging the grant money from the Chicago-based Center for Tech and Civic Life.

The lawsuit was brought on behalf of five voters by Erick Kaardal, a former secretary and treasurer for the Republican Party of Minnesota, who is an attorney for the conservative Thomas More Society.

