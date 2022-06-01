Advertisement

Victim in Brooklyn subway shooting sues gun maker Glock

Emergency personnel gather at the entrance to a subway station in the Brooklyn borough of New...
Emergency personnel gather at the entrance to a subway station in the Brooklyn borough of New York, after a gunman filled a rush-hour subway train with smoke and shot multiple people, April 12, 2022. A woman wounded in the shooting has filed a lawsuit against gun manufacturer Glock.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A woman who was shot in the Brooklyn subway shooting in April is using gun maker Glock and its Austria-based parent company.

The lawsuit by Ilene Steur is an early test of a 2021 New York state law allowing victims of gun violence to sue gun makers or dealers for their injuries.

Steur was one of the 10 people shot when Frank James allegedly opened fire on a Subway.

James is accused of using a Glock 9-millimeter handgun to fire at least 33 rounds in a crowded train. He pleaded not guilty to terrorism and gun charges.

Steur had significant gunshot injuries with a bullet fracturing part of her spine. Her attorney says the lawsuit seeks to hold Glock accountable for marketing strategies they say put guns in the hand of those who kill and maim innocent people.

Glock has not responded to CNN’s request for comment.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman sustained significant injuries and was transported to a hospital where she later died.
Woman dies after jumping from Sheriff’s Office vehicle on Highway 441
Kiel Middle School
California man arrested in connection with threats against Kiel Area School District staff member
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights with bullet hole.
Police investigating fatal shooting in Oshkosh
Kiel Raiders
Kiel buildings evacuated, graduation postponed after police receive 5th bomb threat
Ozone advisory issued for Wisconsin counties

Latest News

Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pedro "Pete" Arredondo disputes claims he isn't cooperating with Texas...
Police chief disputes claim of not cooperating with Texas school shooting probe
June 1 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Comfortable start to June
A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
Baby formula makers to meet with Biden on easing shortage
Jason Derulo arrives at the Latin American Music Awards on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at the...
Ashwaubenon announces traffic impacts for Titletown Summer Fun Days, Jason Derulo concert