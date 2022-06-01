STARTING OFF JUNE ON A QUIET NOTE

Today was a fantastic way to kick off the month of June! Highs were in the 70s for most, the humidity was low, and it was a bit breezy but not as bad as what we saw Tuesday. Comfortable temperatures are expected again tomorrow with highs in the low and middle 70s away from the Lake, but from there it will turn cooler into the weekend.

Clouds will thicken back up tonight with a chance of showers mainly South of Green Bay, but we’ll get back to sunshine to start the day tomorrow. A cold front moving through tomorrow may spark some spotty showers tomorrow afternoon and evening. Northern Wisconsin has the best chance to see these, but an isolated shower could make its way south later in the day as well. Otherwise, showers will be more likely Saturday and into Sunday morning. However, if all goes well, we should dry out with some sunshine Sunday afternoon. The weekend looks cooler too, with highs in the 60s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

THURSDAY: SW 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-2′

FRIDAY: W 10-20 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

TONIGHT: Variable clouds. A shower SOUTH of Green Bay. Light winds. LOW: 52

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Spotty afternoon showers, mainly NORTH. HIGH: 75 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 70 LOW: 49

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Cooler again. HIGH: 66 LOW: 52

SUNDAY: Morning showers, then some sun. HIGH: 68 LOW: 53

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Milder. A stray shower? HIGH: 70 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Slightly warmer. HIGH: 71 LOW: 53

WEDNESDAY: Clouds increase. Chance of showers. HIGH: 69

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.