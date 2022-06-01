Advertisement

Shelter in place lifted in Neenah neighborhood

Active incident in Neenah, June 1 2022
Active incident in Neenah, June 1 2022(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Neenah Police were on the scene of an active incident near John and Coolidge Streets Wednesday evening.

Police asked anyone within a one-block radius to shelter in place. The shelter in place was lifted around 6:15 p.m.

The streets intersect just one block from Taft Elementary School.

They advised people to avoid the area if possible.

No additional information is available at this time, but WBAY will continue to update this story.

