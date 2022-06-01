Report: Wisconsin had 11 Indian boarding schools, 2 in Keshena

KESHENA, Wis. (WBAY) - A federal report shows more than 500 indigenous children died at Indian boarding schools in the United States. Wisconsin had at least 11 of these schools, including two in Keshena.

Dewey Schanandore says he found gravesites while jogging around Keshena. He believes his ancestors led him here.

“There’s three over here, there’s three right here, and right here there’s one that’s buried,” Schanandore said pointing to the dozen plus unmarked burial sites behind St. Michael Catholic Church.

There was at least one site with a name that was barely readable.

”It starts out as Little. L-I-T-T-L-E and then it looks like a C and H, and an O, and a W. Little Chow, maybe something like that,” Schanandore said.

According to a federal report, the site was formerly St. Joseph’s boarding school and it operated approximately from 1883 to 1952.

Action 2 News visited the area last year for a rally organizers held calling on Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul to investigate the unmarked graves.

In May, the U.S. Department of Interior released the first of a two part investigation into abuses at Indian boarding schools.

That report says there were more than 400 boarding schools in the U.S. and more than 500 indigenous children died there. The deaths were concentrated at 19 boarding schools, but the number will likely increase, according to investigators.

At least 53 different schools had marked or unmarked burial sites.

Schanandore attended St. Joseph’s for a year and then went to St. Anthony’s located outside of Keshena, starting in 1955.

Looking at the burial sites behind St. Michael’s brings back memories of what he describes as abuse.

“When my first beating occurred, what that did was it took away my boyhood and it put me in a mature mode of mind, state of mind,” he said.

Schanandore says he’s thankful Interior Secretary Deb Haaland launched this investigation., which she initiated in June of 2021.

“From when all of this started, Mrs. Haaland, it hurt every day for an entire lifetime and I’m 76-years-old,” he said. “We’ve been waiting for this day for a whole long time and you’re here to help us.”

The Catholic Diocese of Green Bay released a statement to Action 2 News:

“The Diocese of Green Bay has reviewed the Department of the Interiors report on Native American Boarding Schools released by the U.S. Department of the Interior. We are aware of the complicated history of residential schools, and the Catholic Church’s involvement in running some schools in the United States, including in the Diocese of Green Bay. The diocese remains committed to building relationships with Native American communities here in northeast Wisconsin to better understand our history as we work towards a place of healing for all.”

The Interior Department’s report doesn’t state whether the unmarked graves behind St. Michael’s were of deceased indigenous children. Still, the second volume of its report may reveal more information into that.

