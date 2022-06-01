Advertisement

Progress Pride Flag to be flown over the Wisconsin State Capitol throughout June

(Source: WOIO)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Happy Pride Month, Wisconsin!

To commemorate, Governor Evers signed an Executive Order today, declaring that the Progress Pride Flag be raised over the Wisconsin State Capitol during the month of June. The flag will fly over the East Wing of the State Capitol beginning noon on June 1 and ending at sunset on June 30.

“LGBTQ kids deserve our love and respect and support just like any other kid. And that’s why I will always stand with them. It’s why I will always fight to protect them. As long as I am governor, we will continue the fight to protect, support, and celebrate LGBTQ kids and the entire LGBTQ community,” said Gov. Evers.

The Rainbow Pride Flag was first flown over the Wisconsin State Capitol in 2019 to send a message that Wisconsin is a welcoming and inclusive place for all. This year is the first time the Progress Pride Flag will be flown. This Pride Flag shows the importance of keeping diversity, inclusion, and intersectionality at the front of equity efforts.

This flag differs from the original Rainbow Pride Flag by including additional stripes which form a chevron pattern. The pattern represents LGBTQ individuals of color and the transgender community, along with those who are living with and who have been lost to HIV/AIDS.

The raising of the Progress Pride Flag is the fourth time a Pride Flag will fly over the Wisconsin State Capitol. The Progress Pride Flag will not disrupt other flags that regularly fly over the building.

“My message today is also to elected officials here in Wisconsin and across our country: our actions matter. Our words matter. Doing what’s right matters,” said Gov. Evers.

