Portion of County JJ set to close for two weeks

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A portion of County JJ is closing for two weeks for concrete maintenance.

The closure impacts the space between the southbound I-43 on-ramp and the northbound I-43 off-ramp.

The closure starts June 13 at 6 a.m. and goes through June 27.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation offered the following detour:

County JJ to Manitowoc Road to Continental Drive to US 141/Main Street to County JJ. (Opposite if coming from the southbound I-43 ramps)

For more information and other traffic impacts, visit https://projects.511wi.gov/maintain-ne/schedule/.

