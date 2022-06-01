Police conduct K9 exercise at Fond du Lac High School

FOND DU LAC Wis. (WBAY) - Days after a threatening message that involved Fond du Lac High School spread on social media, police dogs were brought into the school Wednesday morning.

The school district, in a letter to families, says the K9 exercise was planned in advance, and it was decided to go through with the exercise “given the events of the last 24 hours.”

Monday afternoon, police learned about a message on Snapchat saying there were threats of a student having a gun at the school. Police traced the message back to three students.

There was an increased police presence at the school Tuesday then again Wednesday morning for the K9 exercise. Police say the school was temporarily on lockdown while dogs searched the building and campus. The school district says students never had contact with the police dogs.

“We understand that this may have caused anxiety and unease for our students, staff and families. Keeping our students and staff safe is our priority,” principal Matt Steinbarth wrote.

He also said K9 sweeps of the school are always conducted unannounced, and students and families are only notified after they’re completed.

Fond du Lac Police used the opportunity to remind students, “If you see or hear something -- say something. Report rather than repost.”

