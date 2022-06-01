Podcast examines another potential suspect in 1992 disappearance of Laurie Depies

FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) - The creators of a podcast, focusing on the disappearance of Lauire Depies, are hoping a new episode, could bring in additional leads in the nearly 30 year old case. “Cold Case: Frozen Tundra” is focusing on the 1992 disappearance of Laurie Depies. The then 20-year old disappeared from the parking lot of her boyfriend’s Town of Menasha apartment complex on the night of August 19th. She was never seen again.

“Cold Case: Frozen Tundra” spent an episode on notorious serial killer, David Spanbauer, and his potential connection to the Laurie Depies case. It also dissected Larry Dewayne Hall, the convict who confessed in 2010, to kidnapping and killing Depies -- but authorities couldn’t connect him to the crime. And then there’s this week’s episode.

“The man we will discuss today is different. He’s not, to the best of our knowledge incarcerated, he’s never linked himself to the case through any admission of involvement as Larry Hall did, and unlike David Spanbauer he’s not deceased. For these reasons, we’ll be respecting his legal right to privacy by using a pseudonym, we’ll call him “Tim”, which is not his real name,” says narrator, Dr. Jordan Karsten.

According to the podcast, “Tim” worked at the Fox River Mall and he was part of a group of mall workers, including Depies, who would socialize with one another. There are reports that “Tim” asked Laurie Depies out, on the day she disappeared, but she turned him down because she had a boyfriend. “Tim’s” potential connections to the crime, according to the podcast, grow from there.

“He was supposed to show up a party, the night that Laurie goes missing, and he’s not there for at least a couple of hours. When he shows up, he freaks out the other people at the party, which they have told other folks. And then at that point, you’ve got someone that’s missing, at the time acting erratically, and then he goes onto a life crime and a lot of that crime is violence against women,” adds Dr. Karsten.

According to Karsten, unlike the rest of the young adults, who worked with Depies at the mall, “Tim” didn’t aid in the search for her either. Instead, he seemingly disappeared. But, by introducing listeners to “Tim”, Karsten is hoping to jog someone’s memory.

He says, “If he was involved, and we don’t know if he was, but if he was involved and he told anybody anything or insinuated something to somebody, we’re hoping by publicizing it via the podcast, via the media that those people who just have a little bit of information can just come forward so that can help investigators in this case that’s 30 years old.”

“Cold Case: Frozen Tundra” is available wherever you get your podcasts.

