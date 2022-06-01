Advertisement

Oneida One Stop water raises money for saving our waters

The bottle has a muskrat featured on the wrapper.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ONEIDA, Wis. (WBAY) - Oneida Retail is partnering with the Fox Wolf Watershed Alliance to protect Northeast Wisconsin’s waterways.

It was announced Wednesday that 15 cents from the sale of every bottle of Oneida One Stop water at the Oneida One Stop at 2370 W. Mason St. in Green Bay will be donated to the non-profit watershed alliance.

The organization says it identifies issues and advocates for policy and actions that protect, restore, and sustain water resources in the Fox-Wolf River Basin.

“We have been very fortunate as an organization to be able to secure grant funding to do conservation projects, but one thing that’s really hard to come by is financial support just to run the organization, so to keep the lights on at our office and support our staff. And, so this support from the Oneida Nation will help us do that,” Fox Wolf Watershed Alliance executive director Jessica Schultz said.

“We wanted to give back to the community in some way, and you know, thinking clean water was a good way to go about that, so we decided to partner with the Fox Wolf Watershed Alliance,” Oneida Retail spokesman Phil Wisneski said.

The bottles feature a muskrat on the label, referencing the animal’s role in the Oneida Nation creation story, where the muskrat represents new life with the water and land.

The label also has a QR code that brings customers to the Oneida Retail website with more information about the partnership and what the watershed alliance does for Wisconsin waterways.

