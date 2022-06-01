Man accused of Waupaca County arson charged in murder-for-hire plot

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man charged in connection with arson and mutilating a corpse allegedly attempted to hire prison mates to kill witnesses.

According to a criminal complaint, many inmates at the Waupaca County Jail said Steven D. Eggert attempted to conduct a murder-for-hire scheme.

Eggert is charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide-repeater-solicitation of, 1st Degree Intentional Homicide-repeater-conspiracy to commit and False Statement re Military Service-repeater.

We first alerted you Eggert was charged with 16 counts in connection with arson and mutilating a corpse.

Division of Criminal Investigation special agents interviewed multiple inmate witnesses in the final week of May.

The complaint said Inmate Witness #1 told agents Eggert asked him if he would “kill witnesses for him” in an effort to avoid conviction. The witness said no and left, but told agents another inmate spoke to Eggert about the proposed killing.

Inmate Witness #2 said he spoke to Eggert multiple times about the murder-for-hire scheme. He told agents Eggert had a plan for Witness #2′s cash bond to be posted and to make an initial payment of $11,000 and additional payments adding up to $80,000 so the witness would be released from custody. The total was later changed to $60,000 with $10,000 toward the inmate’s bond if he killed a witness. Eggert told the witness he would also get a truck.

Inmate Witness #2 told DCI agents the name of the target, that he knew directions to the target’s home, a physical description of the target and other personal details. Inmate Witness #2 added that Eggert signed his name on a paper towel in case Inmate Witness #2 needed it for legal documents.

Inmate Witness #2 appeared visibly afraid while being interviewed. Agents asked why and the witness said “you know he was in the special forces.”

While investigating April 27′s arson case, witnesses told agents Eggert explained his military experience in Afghanistan and Iraq where he claimed he was shot in the chest. Someone referred to as Witness 4 bought Eggert a gun on April 16, 2022. Agents asked Witness 4 if she knew Eggert was a convicted felon. Witness 4 said he wasn’t because he served in the military.

Eggert is being held on a $1 million cash bond related to the murder-for-hire plot.

APRIL 27 ARSON AND CORPSE MUTILATION CHARGES:

On April 27, at about 2:18 p.m., the Iola Rural Fire Department and Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office were called to a fire on County Highway P in the Town of Harrison. Responders found the home “heavily involved in fire.” The roof collapsed.

The home was in a remote area and firefighters had to transport water to the scene. The building collapsed into the basement and continued to burn.

Firefighters contacted the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation to request the State Fire Marshal’s Office. The Arson Bureau responded to the scene to help with search and recovery and investigation. They searched for remains and found the victim’s body within the debris. The body was turned over to the Medical Examiner.

On April 28, witnesses came forward with information on the fire. They said they had sold AR-15 rifles to Steven Eggert, not knowing that he was a felon. On the night of April 26, Witness 1 received phone calls from Eggert and that he seemed panicked. Witness 1 was with Witness 2, who could hear the conversation.

The witnesses say Eggert said he showed up at the victim’s house and found him dead in the kitchen. Witness 1 told Eggert he needed to report the death.

“Eggert stated that he was concerned that law enforcement would think that he killed the deceased person,” reads the complaint. Eggert was also concerned about a warrant.

The following charges were filed against Eggert:

Arson of Building w/o Owner’s Consent

Mutilating a Corpse

Straw Purchasing of Firearm

Burglary-Arm Self w/ Dangerous Weapon (2)

Possess Firearm-Convicted of a Felony (10)

1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

Eggert appeared in court on zoom Tuesday.

Bond was set at $250,000 cash.

