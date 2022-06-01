Advertisement

Lawmakers approve settlements in 9 pollution lawsuits

The Joint Finance Committee meeting (file photo)
The Joint Finance Committee meeting (file photo)(Jeremy Nichols/WMTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin lawmakers have signed off on $378,000 in settlements of nine pollution lawsuits.

The settlement payments to the state approved Tuesday by the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee range from $5,000 to $160,000 and involve lawsuits against cities, small and large farms, a dairy farm and others.

State law requires the Republican-controlled committee to approve any settlements entered into by the attorney general’s office.

The largest settlement approved was for $160,000 to be paid by United Liquid Waste Recycling Inc. It was accused of failing to report two waste spills, spreading waste in prohibited areas and failing to file timely reports and maintain proper records.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman sustained significant injuries and was transported to a hospital where she later died.
Woman dies after jumping from Sheriff’s Office vehicle on Highway 441
Kiel Middle School
California man arrested in connection with threats against Kiel Area School District staff member
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights with bullet hole.
Police investigating fatal shooting in Oshkosh
Kiel Raiders
Kiel buildings evacuated, graduation postponed after police receive 5th bomb threat
Ozone advisory issued for Wisconsin counties

Latest News

Wisconsin Assembly members wait for Special Counsel Michael Gableman to present the findings of...
GOP election investigation costs rise to nearly $900,000
These army reserve soldiers are deploying to the Middle East to help with real-world ammunition...
Army Reserve Soldiers heading to Middle East say goodbye to family and friends in Appleton
Connecticut senators rally for gun reform as they say they’re in talks with republican lawmakers
Connecticut senators rally for gun reform as they say they’re in talks with Republican lawmakers
Thousands of abortion opponents rallied at the Capitol in 2019.
Poll: 40% of U.S. adults say abortion is one of the most important issues to them