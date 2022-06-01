Kiel Police plan for response after messages threaten new targets

KIEL, Wis. (WBAY) - Kiel’s police chief says local, state and federal authorities are meeting to plan for a response “to any and all threats” after threatening messages identified more targets throughout the city.

Chief Dave Funkhouser says the latest threat warned multiple locations, including schools, city buildings and city roads, would be targeted unless the Kiel Area School District drops its sexual harassment investigation of eighth-grade boys.

The city began receiving bomb threats early last week, which identified schools as their target. Each time, no explosive device was found.

Bomb threats and other threats of violence prompted the school district to cancel in-person classes and hold virtual learning for the remainder of the school year. The graduation ceremony originally scheduled for this Sunday, June 5, is postponed. The city canceled its Memorial Day parade as a precaution, but community members organized a march in its sted.

The FBI and Wisconsin Department of Justice are investigating the source or sources of the bomb threats. This week, the FBI arrested a 34-year-old California man for an unrelated threat directed at a Kiel school staff member.

