Advertisement

Kiel Police plan for response after messages threaten new targets

Kiel Police
Kiel Police
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KIEL, Wis. (WBAY) - Kiel’s police chief says local, state and federal authorities are meeting to plan for a response “to any and all threats” after threatening messages identified more targets throughout the city.

Chief Dave Funkhouser says the latest threat warned multiple locations, including schools, city buildings and city roads, would be targeted unless the Kiel Area School District drops its sexual harassment investigation of eighth-grade boys.

The city began receiving bomb threats early last week, which identified schools as their target. Each time, no explosive device was found.

Bomb threats and other threats of violence prompted the school district to cancel in-person classes and hold virtual learning for the remainder of the school year. The graduation ceremony originally scheduled for this Sunday, June 5, is postponed. The city canceled its Memorial Day parade as a precaution, but community members organized a march in its sted.

The FBI and Wisconsin Department of Justice are investigating the source or sources of the bomb threats. This week, the FBI arrested a 34-year-old California man for an unrelated threat directed at a Kiel school staff member.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman sustained significant injuries and was transported to a hospital where she later died.
Woman dies after jumping from Sheriff’s Office vehicle on Highway 441
Kiel Middle School
California man arrested in connection with threats against Kiel Area School District staff member
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights with bullet hole.
Police investigating fatal shooting in Oshkosh
Kiel Raiders
Kiel buildings evacuated, graduation postponed after police receive 5th bomb threat
Ozone advisory issued for Wisconsin counties

Latest News

Fond du Lac High School (WBAY file photo)
Police conduct K9 exercise at Fond du Lac High School
The Joint Finance Committee meeting (file photo)
Lawmakers approve settlements in 9 pollution lawsuits
Wisconsin Assembly members wait for Special Counsel Michael Gableman to present the findings of...
GOP election investigation costs rise to nearly $900,000
June 1 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Comfortable start to June