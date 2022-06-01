Advertisement

INTERVIEW: The state of the Wisconsin Elections Commission

UPFRONT anchor Matt Smith on the empty seat on the commission, the battle to fill it and choose a new leader, and whether the commission faces elimination
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Elections Commission faces a turning point. It’s down a member -- a Republican who openly states Joe Biden beat Donald Trump in the presidential election -- and the leading Republicans running for governor all want to eliminate the bipartisan commission (which was created by Republicans).

Now all eyes are on Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to know who he’ll choose to fill Dean Knudson’s position -- and will likely become the next leader of the elections commission.

How long can the Wisconsin Elections Commission last? Will it remain, will it be overhauled, or will it be eliminated? And when there’s so much finger-pointing, can voters feel confident when placing their votes?

Upfront anchor and WISN-TV political reporter Matt Smith talks with Action 2 News at 4:30 anchor Chris Roth about the state of the Wisconsin Elections Commission in the video above.

