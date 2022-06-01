The impact of rising gas prices on summer boating season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Memorial Day marked the unofficial start to summer and gas prices show no signs of slowing down. Yet, drivers and boaters say they aren’t planning to curb their travel plans.

As the sound of rushing cars fill the streets of Northeast Wisconsin, it’s the familiar sound of summer travel. However, as drivers get ready to hit the road for vacations, they may also be hearing the sound of counting out money.

That’s because gas prices continue to skyrocket. The national average per gallon is $4.67. That’s an all-time record high the American Automobile Association (AAA) says along with the average in Wisconsin of $4.55. Gas experts say it’s not worth it to drive around town to find the lowest price per gallon. Instead an app like AAA’s can show you the cost at different stations in your area.

“Also just driving less aggressively off of a full stop instead of hitting the gas and getting up to speed right away,” Nick Jarmusz, director of public affairs for AAA, advised. “Giving yourself a little bit of time to gradually build up. That can increase the fuel efficiency of your vehicle up to 35-40%.”

When talking about why boaters might still want to go out on the water even with gas prices this high, the answer is pretty simple.

“Boating is a good outlet to get away. I think everyone has been a little stressed and wound up with the last few years, and I think boating is a great way to relax, be on the water, spend some time with family,” director of marina operations for F3 Marina who manages South Bay Marina in Green Bay, Nick Jarmusz, emphasized. “Just kind of escape the everyday norms on the water.”

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.