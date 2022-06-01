Freedom knocks off NEC rival Luxemburg-Casco, advances to sectional finals

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Freedom is a step closer to a trip to state after knocking off North Eastern Conference rival Luxemburg-Casco in the sectional semifinals.

Naleyah Bork was lights out from the center circle, and helped out her own cause with a late RBI single to extend the Irish lead. Then closing out the 10-1 victory with a strikeout in the seventh.

The Irish will take on Winneconne for a trip to state on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.