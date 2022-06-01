Advertisement

Former pastors charged with felony counts related to sexual assault of child incidents

The Langlade County Sheriff's Office identified Travis Huse, 42, and his father, Scott Huse,...
The Langlade County Sheriff's Office identified Travis Huse, 42, and his father, Scott Huse, 64, as persons of interest in an investigation(Langlade County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LANGLADE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two former United Pentecostal Church pastors were charged with felony counts related to sexual assault of a child incidents.

According to Langlade County Sheriff Mark Westen, 42-year-old Travis Huse faces 31 felony counts and 64-year-old Scott Huse faces 12 felony counts. All charges are related to sexual assault incidents. The Huses are father and son.

We first alerted you the Huses were associated with Apostolic Worship Center and the former Evergreen Christian Academy near Elton in Langlade County. Then, in the early 2000s, they moved and were involved with Cornerstone Worship Center in Fond du Lac. Westen said the assaults in question occurred while the Huse family worked in Langlade County.

Travis and Scott are in custody at the Langlade County Jail. Travis is in on a $1 million cash bond and Scott, a $250,000 cash bond.

The father and son are expected to be back in court on June 10 for preliminary hearings.

If you are a possible victim and think you had contact with Travis Huse or Scott Huse, you’re asked to call Detective Sgt. Grones at (715) 627-6419 or email him at jgrones@co.langlade.wi.us.

Nine agencies assisted with the investigation spanning multiple states. Travis Huse lived in Wisconsin, Kentucky, Missouri, Maine and New Hampshire. His father has lived in Wisconsin, Maine and New Hampshire.

