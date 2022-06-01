Advertisement

Falling tree kills Twin Cities couple in northern Wisconsin

A Twin Cities couple is dead after a tree fell on them while they were camping in northern Wisconsin
File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Twin Cities couple is dead after a tree fell on them while they were camping in northern Wisconsin.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Wednesday that Sandy Michael Langseth II, 39, and April Sheldahl, 45, of White Bear Lake Township, were camping along the Flambeau River’s north fork on Sunday. Sheriff’s officials say the tree hit them while they were sitting at a picnic table.

Emergency responders declared them dead at the scene.

Nearby anglers told authorities a strong wind kicked up before they heard a tree fall.

Most Read

The woman sustained significant injuries and was transported to a hospital where she later died.
Woman dies after jumping from Sheriff’s Office vehicle on Highway 441
Kiel Middle School
California man arrested in connection with threats against Kiel Area School District staff member
Kiel Raiders
Kiel buildings evacuated, graduation postponed after police receive 5th bomb threat
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights with bullet hole.
Police investigating fatal shooting in Oshkosh
Ozone advisory issued for Wisconsin counties

Latest News

Photo: GoFundMe page
Wisconsin deputy not charged after new look at 2016 shooting
Dane County Circuit Court Judge Everett Mitchell
Dane Co. Judge Everett Mitchell running for Wisconsin Supreme Court
Wisconsin judge upholds legality of private election grants
FILE- (AP Photo/Charlie Litchfield, File)
Wisconsin lawmakers sign off on 9 pollution settlements