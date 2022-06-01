Advertisement

Falling tree kills Minnesota campers in northern Wisconsin

Police lights
Police lights(Source: John Watson, WAVE News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A Twin Cities couple is dead after a tree fell on them while they were camping in northern Wisconsin.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports 39-year-old Sandy Michael Langseth II and 45-year-old April Sheldahl of White Bear Lake Township were camping along the Flambeau River’s north fork on Sunday.

Sheriff’s officials say the tree hit them while they were sitting at a picnic table. Emergency responders declared them dead at the scene.

Nearby anglers told authorities a strong wind kicked up before they heard a tree fall.

