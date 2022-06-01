EXPERT INTERVIEW: The state of the economy and inflation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - President Biden detailed a three-step plan to tackle inflation in the Wall Street Journal as Americans continue to feel its impact in their wallets.

Director of the National Economic Council of the United States Bharat Ramamurti took time to speak with Chris Roth on the state of the economy.

Biden said one step of the plan includes making things more affordable for families.

“The cost of prescription drugs in this country is out of control. We’re paying in many cases two or three times more than folks in other countries are paying for the exact same drugs. One of the main reasons for that is Medicare isn’t allowed to negotiate with drug companies to bring the prices down... Another area is housing. One reason we have a high rental cost in this country is because we simply don’t build enough affordable places to live,” Ramamurti said.

An area of concern for many in the Badger State and beyond is gas prices.

“This is just one of the many unfortunate consequences of Putin’s actions in Ukraine... [Biden] is going to do everything he can to bring down prices at the pump... he coordinated the single largest release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in the history of this country. He’s worked with our allies to make sure they are releasing barrels of oil from their Strategic Petroleum Reserves as well... He’s also looking very carefully at any potential price gauging or any other inappropriate action by oil and gas companies,” Ramamurti continued.

Some members of the GOP issued statements on inflation.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin):

We need to stop fueling inflation with deficit spending, which should be cut drastically. We can lower gasoline and energy prices by allowing the private sector to extract the fossil fuels we need to power our economy. I support an all-of-the-above energy strategy, but it must be market-based and capable of meeting growing demand.

Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Green Bay):

The President’s disastrous economic and energy policies have helped drive inflation to a near forty-year high and gas to more than $4 in Green Bay. But instead of working to fix these problems, the President is proposing more of the same. If he was serious about stopping inflation, he’d put Build Back Better to rest, end his plans to cancel student debt, quit pushing more radical spending, and stop his war on American energy producers.

