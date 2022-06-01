Advertisement

A conversation with ABC News Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee

By WBAY news staff and Aisha Morales
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - ABC News Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee is the keynote speaker for the 2022 Power of the Purse luncheon in Oshkosh.

On Wednesday, Zee will share a message of resiliency and self-care at the sold-out event that supports the Women’s Fund of the Oshkosh Area Community Foundation.

Action 2 News This Morning’s Aisha Morales had a chance to chat with Ginger ahead of the luncheon. Watch the video to find out why the event is so important to her.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman sustained significant injuries and was transported to a hospital where she later died.
Woman dies after jumping from Sheriff’s Office vehicle on Highway 441
Kiel Middle School
California man arrested in connection with threats against Kiel Area School District staff member
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights with bullet hole.
Police investigating fatal shooting in Oshkosh
Kiel Raiders
Kiel buildings evacuated, graduation postponed after police receive 5th bomb threat
Ozone advisory issued for Wisconsin counties

Latest News

May 31 Birthday Club
May 31 Birthday Club
Local veteran organizations walked through the streets of Appleton as many high school bands...
Honoring servicemen and women killed in the line of duty at Appleton Memorial Day Parade
Local organizers put together a Memorial Day March instead to still show support amidst the...
‘We’re not going to be bullied,’ Kiel Memorial Day March held after bomb threats
These army reserve soldiers are deploying to the Middle East to help with real-world ammunition...
Army Reserve Soldiers heading to Middle East say goodbye to family and friends in Appleton