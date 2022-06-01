A COMFORTABLE START TO JUNE

The weather feels great outside! The humidity dropped last night thanks to a west-northwest breeze. Perhaps you’ll want to open up your windows to draw in the drier air... Your Wednesday won’t be as windy as yesterday, with seasonable highs in the lower half of the 70s. Temperatures by the lakeshore will be cooler, with many highs in the upper 60s.

There’s a few high, thin clouds mixing with the sunshine. Many of those wispy clouds have been blowing off the tops of thunderstorms well south of us in the mid-Mississippi Valley. That said, it looks like we’ll stay dry today with mostly sunny skies. We are expecting the clouds to thicken up this evening with only a SLIGHT chance of an overnight shower.

As another cool front pushes through the area late tomorrow, it wouldn’t be surprising if a few afternoon showers pop up. They’ll be most likely across northern Wisconsin... Otherwise, showers will be more likely Saturday and into Sunday morning. However, if all goes well, we should dry out with some sunshine Sunday afternoon. The weekend looks cooler too, with highs in the 60s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NW 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

THURSDAY: SW 5-15 KTS... WAVES 0-2′

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonable temps. Less humidity. HIGH: 74

TONIGHT: Variable clouds. A shower SOUTH? Light wind LOW: 52

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Spotty afternoon showers, mainly NORTH. HIGH: 75 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 69 LOW: 49

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Cooler again. HIGH: 63 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: Morning showers, then some sun. HIGH: 68 LOW: 53

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Milder. HIGH: 68 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Slightly warmer. HIGH: 71

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.