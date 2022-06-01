Advertisement

A COMFORTABLE START TO JUNE

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The weather feels great outside! Perhaps you’ll want to open up your windows to draw in the less humid air... Your Wednesday isn’t be as windy as yesterday, with seasonable highs in the lower half of the 70s. Temperatures by the lakeshore are a little cooler, with many highs in the upper 60s.

There’s a few high, thin clouds mixing with the sunshine. Many of those wispy clouds have been blowing off the tops of thunderstorms well south of us in the mid-Mississippi Valley. That said, it looks like we’ll stay dry today with mostly sunny skies. We are expecting the clouds to thicken up this evening with only a SLIGHT chance of an overnight shower.

As another cool front pushes through the area late tomorrow, it wouldn’t be surprising if a few afternoon showers pop up. They’ll be most likely across northern Wisconsin... Otherwise, showers will be more likely Saturday and into Sunday morning. However, if all goes well, we should dry out with some sunshine Sunday afternoon. The weekend looks cooler too, with highs in the 60s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: NW 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

THURSDAY: SW 5-15 KTS... WAVES 0-2′

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny. Seasonable temps. Less humidity. HIGH: 74

TONIGHT: Variable clouds. A shower SOUTH? Light wind LOW: 52

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Spotty afternoon showers, mainly NORTH. HIGH: 75 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 69 LOW: 49

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Cooler again. HIGH: 63 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: Morning showers, then some sun. HIGH: 68 LOW: 53

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Milder. HIGH: 68 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Slightly warmer. HIGH: 71

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman sustained significant injuries and was transported to a hospital where she later died.
Woman dies after jumping from Sheriff’s Office vehicle on Highway 441
Kiel Middle School
California man arrested in connection with threats against Kiel Area School District staff member
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights with bullet hole.
Police investigating fatal shooting in Oshkosh
Kiel Raiders
Kiel buildings evacuated, graduation postponed after police receive 5th bomb threat
Ozone advisory issued for Wisconsin counties

Latest News

June 1 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Comfortable start to June
First Alert Weather
A COMFORTABLE START TO JUNE
First Alert Weather
SEASONABLE TEMPS RETURN
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slightly cooler temps on the way
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slightly cooler temps on the way