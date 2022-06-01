Bellin Health, Gundersen Health System “deep into” merger discussions

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two Wisconsin-based health care groups, Bellin Health and Gundersen Health System, announced Wednesday they are “deep into discussions” of a merger.

Bellin, based in Green Bay, serves Northeast Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Gundersen, based in La Crosse, serves western Wisconsin, southeastern Minnesota and northeast Iowa. Together, they would operate 11 hospitals and more than 100 clinics. Both are non-profits.

Bellin and Gundersen expect a final agreement to be completed within weeks. Even after they agree to conditions, the merger will need regulatory review.

They said patients will continue seeing the same health care providers and over time will see more resources across a bigger health care network, state-of-the-art technology, and more virtual care options at home and work.

According to the two health systems, they would keep their respective headquarters in Green Bay and La Crosse, with Gundersen’s Dr. Scott Rathgaber becoming the system CEO and the chair of the Bellin Health Board of Directors, John Dykema, becoming chairman of the new health system’s board. In a news release, Bellin and Gundersen said placing leaders in different regions will ensure “shared decision-making and equal representation.” Bellin’s current CEO, Chris Woleske, will be an executive vice president and Regional President of the Northern Counties.

“We are two not-for-profit health systems that take what we earn and reinvest those dollars back into our communities and into patient care,” Rathberger said in Wednesday’s announcement. “We invest dollars to improve health outcomes, specifically for marginalized individuals and broadly for everyone in our care. Through this model, we also work hard to lower or maintain premiums on health plans, which reduces costs for the employers and businesses we serve.”

“As health systems, our missions, visions and values complement each other, and the people and communities we serve are at the core of the care and service we provide,” Woleske wrote. “Joining together would allow us to maintain and enhance the top-quality care to which our patients and communities are accustomed — and ensure that care endures for another 100 years and beyond.”

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.