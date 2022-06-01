Ashwaubenon announces traffic impacts for Titletown Summer Fun Days, Jason Derulo concert

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Village of Ashwaubenon has announced road closures for the Titletown Summer Fun Days and free Jason Derulo concert at Lambeau Field.

The celebration is Saturday, June 4 in Titletown.

Ridge Road between Lombardi Avenue and Mike Aubinger Way will be closed from 5:30 p.m. until at least 10:30 p.m. The closure could last longer, officials say.

Drivers are encouraged to use S. Oneida Street to Morris Avenue or Marlee Lane to Morris Avenue.

CLICK HERE to view the road closure map.

East and west traffic on Lombardi Avenue will not be shut down, but the village reminds drivers that the area around Lambeau Field and Titletown will be busy. Watch for traffic and people crossing the street.

The Summer Fun Days Showcase is 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. There will be activities for all ages. CLICK HERE for a list of activities.

The Jason Derulo concert starts at 8:30 p.m. in the Lambeau Field west parking lot across South Ridge Road from Titletown.

There will be opening music acts at the base of Ariens Hill. The Belle Weather will perform 3 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. and CAT 5 will perform 5:45 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Parking in the Lambeau Field and Titletown lots will be free. Parking in Lots 5 and 6 will be limited due to the concert.

Jason Derulo has 11 platinum singles and and 6.5 billion YouTube views. His hits include “Talk Dirty”, “Acapulco”, “Wiggle”, and “Whatcha Say.”

