3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Your body’s untapped potential

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brad Spakowitz has a couple of news items today about tapping into your body’s untapped potential. One is up to scientists. The other is up to you.

First, he talks about your amazing liver. It filters toxins from your body. It’s damaged by those toxins but is constantly regenerating. Now scientists have discovered other organs have this same ability to some extent. Could tapping into this power help us live longer?

And a study finds the best times to exercise are different for men than they are for women. Brad tells us more about the study, the benefits, and the timing of the exercise so we can tap into a healthier, longer life.

