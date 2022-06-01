Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Your body’s untapped potential

By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brad Spakowitz has a couple of news items today about tapping into your body’s untapped potential. One is up to scientists. The other is up to you.

First, he talks about your amazing liver. It filters toxins from your body. It’s damaged by those toxins but is constantly regenerating. Now scientists have discovered other organs have this same ability to some extent. Could tapping into this power help us live longer?

And a study finds the best times to exercise are different for men than they are for women. Brad tells us more about the study, the benefits, and the timing of the exercise so we can tap into a healthier, longer life.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman sustained significant injuries and was transported to a hospital where she later died.
Woman dies after jumping from Sheriff’s Office vehicle on Highway 441
Kiel Middle School
California man arrested in connection with threats against Kiel Area School District staff member
Kiel Raiders
Kiel buildings evacuated, graduation postponed after police receive 5th bomb threat
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights with bullet hole.
Police investigating fatal shooting in Oshkosh
Ozone advisory issued for Wisconsin counties

Latest News

"Cold Case: Frozen Tundra" podcast is set to drop its second season, this time focusing on the...
Podcast examines another potential suspect in 1992 disappearance of Laurie Depies
Marina directors say they haven't seen any signs of lessened travel on the waters even with...
The impact of rising gas prices on summer boating season
Water bottles that benefit Watershed Alliance
Oneida One Stop water raises money for saving our waters
Active incident in Neenah, June 1 2022
Shelter in place lifted in Neenah neighborhood
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
Wisconsin sees bump in COVID-19 deaths reported, hospitalizations