3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Artificial intelligence raises questions

With artificial intelligence increasing in frequency, it's raising some questions.
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - When a machine invents things for humanity, who gets the patent?

In today’s edition of 3 Brilliant Minutes, Brad Spakowitz brings up a sticky situation related to artificial intelligence.

If you could transfer ownership from the AI inventor to a person, is it the original software writer of the AI? Is it a person who bought the AI and trained it? Or is it the people whose copywritten material was fed into the AI?

Watch the video above for more information on the interesting conundrum.

