3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Artificial intelligence raises questions

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - When a machine invents things for humanity, who gets the patent?

In today’s edition of 3 Brilliant Minutes, Brad Spakowitz brings up a sticky situation related to artificial intelligence.

If you could transfer ownership from the AI inventor to a person, is it the original software writer of the AI? Is it a person who bought the AI and trained it? Or is it the people whose copywritten material was fed into the AI?

Watch the video above for more information on the interesting conundrum.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.