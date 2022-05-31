Advertisement

Woman in custody dies after jumping from vehicle on Highway 441

The woman sustained significant injuries and was transported to a hospital where she later died.
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman in the custody of Outagamie County deputies died Monday after getting out of the moving vehicle on Highway 441.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were transporting the 43-year-old Appleton woman when she got out of the vehicle on southbound 441 near Racine Street at about 5:30 Monday evening. She died later at a hospital. Authorities are not releasing her name at this time. The Department of Transportation says a section of Highway 441 in that area was closed for almost six hours.

The two deputies who were involved in the transport are on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation. That investigation is being handled by an outside agency, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says it extends its deepest sympathies to the woman’s family and friends.

