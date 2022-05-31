WARM & WINDY WITH ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS

As a cold front pushes towards the area, we’re having a strong southwest wind. Gusts may be up around 35 mph through this afternoon, and perhaps higher towards the Upper Michigan border. That wind flow will give us one more warm and humid day. High temperatures this afternoon will be mainly in the 80s, with a few upper 70s along the lakeshore. Dew points will be in the sticky 60s until that front slices through the area late in the day.

Clouds have been drifting through the area through this morning... They’re from last night’s showers and thunderstorms that have been falling apart as they push in our direction. Later today, additional showers and thunderstorms are expected to ignite along the cold front moving through the area. However, they will be isolated, so not everyone is going to get one. Our risk of severe is LOW, since our morning cloud cover is expected to help stabilize our atmosphere a bit. Strong to severe thunderstorms are more likely across southeastern Wisconsin and into the lower Great Lakes this evening.

After today, we’ll have a string of more seasonable days ahead. Highs will be back in the 70s from Wednesday through Friday. Next weekend looks even cooler with highs in the 60s. It’s also looking like next weekend will be cloudy with occasional rain. Many folks expecting warm and dry summer-like weather for Saturday and Sunday will probably be disappointed.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TODAY

AFTERNOON: S 15-25 KTS... WAVES 3-6′

WEDNESDAY: SW/NW 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. Warm, humid and windy. HIGH: 85

TONIGHT: Turning clear. Cooling down. Wind weakens. LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonable temps. Less humidity. HIGH: 73 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Seasonable temps. HIGH: 74 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. HIGH: 70 LOW: 48

SATURDAY: Cloudy with a few showers. Cooler. HIGH: 63 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: Cloudy with rain likely. HIGH: 65 LOW: 56

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers. HIGH: 71

