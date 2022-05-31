Advertisement

Teachers dealing with lingering feelings from national news

Tutskey said, by sharing our feelings, And reminding ourselves of the safety precautions we have in place, we can heal together and become a stronger front for our community and our children.
A hallways of lockers
A hallways of lockers(WBAY)
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Sandy Hook, Columbine, Santa Fe, and now Uvalde continue to weigh heavily on students and teachers across the country, but therapists say those lingering feelings are normal.

Although it happened thousands of miles away, Kaelee Hiedeman, a school counselor at Carl Traeger Elementary School in Oshkosh said the fear for her students and safety hits close to home and keeps her up at night thinking, ‘what would I do?’

“You know, we’re checking our classrooms for how we would keep our kids safe. We’re thinking through those procedures that we practice and looking at, what are the things that we can do, should the situation ever arise in our school,” Hiedeman said.

Lisa Tutskey, a Marriage and family therapist with Previa Health said these feelings are more than normal and encourage teachers to check in with themselves, just as they have been checking in with their students.

“It is okay to be scared. It is okay to feel angry,” Tutskey said. “Oftentimes action can come from emotion. So, giving ourselves room to feel that grief, to feel that sadness, to feel that anger and that frustration is helpful.”

Tutskey said, by sharing our feelings, And reminding ourselves of the safety precautions we have in place, we can heal together and become a stronger front for our community and our children.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
K-9 Rosco
Omro man with felony arrest warrants found hiding in Wolf River
Local organizers put together a Memorial Day March instead to still show support amidst the...
‘We’re not going to be bullied,’ Kiel Memorial Day March held after bomb threats
These army reserve soldiers are deploying to the Middle East to help with real-world ammunition...
Army Reserve Soldiers heading to Middle East say goodbye to family and friends in Appleton
Coast Guard (Generic Image)
Hazardous conditions possible on Lake Michigan

Latest News

Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Over 13,000 deaths
Father Ken and Sister Melanie celebrating their retirement during a party at Casa ALBA Melanie.
Founders of Casa ALBA Melanie in Green Bay retiring
Appleton Memorial Day Parade
WATCH: Appleton parade honors our lost service members
Casa ALBA Melanie
WATCH: Casa ALBA Melanie founders retiring