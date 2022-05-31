STAYING BREEZY WITH SLIGHTLY COOLER TEMPS

A cold front that’s been pushing through the state is going to continue to exit the state throughout the course of the evening. An isolated shower or storm could pop up mainly south of Green Bay, but through the overnight hours skies should start to clear out. Even once the front has exited, breezy conditions will stick around overnight, but tomorrow will not be quite as breezy as today.

Winds shifting to the northwest tonight will allow the humidity to drop through the course of the night. It will stay comfortable through the rest of the week. Highs tomorrow will rise into the lower 70s under mostly sunny skies. More of those 70s can be expected for Thursday and Friday, then by this weekend, temperatures will only make it into the 60s for highs.

Rain chances will pick this weekend, and clouds will thicken. Temperatures in the 60s combined with this rainfall, will make it feel more like early spring rather than late spring. The rainiest day of this weekend will likely be Sunday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TODAY

THURSDAY: NW/SW 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

FRIDAY: SW 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

TONIGHT: An evening shower or storm, then turning clear. Still breezy. LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonable temps. Less humidity. HIGH: 73 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. A stray shower? Seasonable temps. HIGH: 74 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. HIGH: 72 LOW: 50

SATURDAY: Turning cloudy. Showers develop. Cooler. HIGH: 69 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: Cloudy with showers likely at times. HIGH: 66 LOW: 55

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers. HIGH: 71

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. A stray shower? HIGH: 72

