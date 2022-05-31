Police investigating fatal shooting in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Oshkosh.

On May 30, at about 5:51 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 300 block of Oxford. A person was taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Police say they arrested the suspected shooter near the scene. He was identified as a 37-year-old Oshkosh man. He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail on a charge of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide. The name of the suspect will be released when formal charges are filed.

Police are withholding the name of the victim pending family notification.

If you have information, contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700. To leave an anonymous tip, contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477.

