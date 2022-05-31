Advertisement

Oconto County UTV crash leaves one dead

(Hawaii News Now/file)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF DOTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Oconto County utility terrain vehicle (UTV) crash left one man dead.

Oconto County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the UTV crash at the intersection of County Highway T at Boulder Lake Lane in the Town of Doty around 9:07 p.m. Sunday.

Deputies found a 56-year-old Chicago man believed to have been ejected from the cargo portion of the UTV. Sheriff Todd Skarban said the man died after being transported to the Aspirus Langlade Hospital in Antigo.

A 53-year-old Waukesha man drove the UTV. Deputies arrested him on suspicion of operating while intoxicated-causing great bodily harm. The Sheriff’s Office will refer charges to the Oconto County District Attorney’s Office.

The Mountain Area Ambulance Service, Town of Doty Fire Department, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office assisted at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
The woman sustained significant injuries and was transported to a hospital where she later died.
Woman dies after jumping from Sheriff’s Office vehicle on Highway 441
Ozone advisory issued for Wisconsin counties
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights with bullet hole.
Police investigating fatal shooting in Oshkosh
Berlin juvenile suspected of making threats directed at school district, student

Latest News

Wisconsin Family Action releases voicemails regarding arson
Reward offered for information about targeted arson at Wisconsin Family Action
De Pere gas leak
De Pere residents without gas after leak
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Fewer than 1,000 new cases identified
School lockers
WATCH: Dealing with feelings of fear and sadness from national events