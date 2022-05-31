Oconto County UTV crash leaves one dead

TOWN OF DOTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Oconto County utility terrain vehicle (UTV) crash left one man dead.

Oconto County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the UTV crash at the intersection of County Highway T at Boulder Lake Lane in the Town of Doty around 9:07 p.m. Sunday.

Deputies found a 56-year-old Chicago man believed to have been ejected from the cargo portion of the UTV. Sheriff Todd Skarban said the man died after being transported to the Aspirus Langlade Hospital in Antigo.

A 53-year-old Waukesha man drove the UTV. Deputies arrested him on suspicion of operating while intoxicated-causing great bodily harm. The Sheriff’s Office will refer charges to the Oconto County District Attorney’s Office.

The Mountain Area Ambulance Service, Town of Doty Fire Department, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office assisted at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.