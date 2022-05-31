No classes at Fond du Lac High School Tuesday after threat

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - There are no classes at Fond du Lac High School Tuesday following a threat on social media.

On Monday, at about 3:36 p.m., police received information that students received a threat on Snapchat. It read: “Apperantly [sic] there are threats of an 11th and 12th grader having a gun on [sic] fondy just didn’t do anything with it so pretty much the school might get shot up tomorrow. So if you, Guys have a choice to not go then don’t.”

The threat remains under investigation. If you have information, contact School Resource Officer Matthew Chevremont at (920) 970-7951, email mchevremont@fdl.wi.gov or call Crime Alert at (920) 322-3740. Crime Alert callers can remain anonymous.

The threat comes nearly one week after the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The shooting killed 19 students and two teachers.

“Given the late notice of the potential threat and the events that have occurred over the past two weeks, I am canceling classes at Fond du Lac High School for Tuesday, May 31, 2022,” reads a statement from Superintendent Jeffrey Fleig.

Fleig says more information will be shared Tuesday about the incident and plans for school Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.