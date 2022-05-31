Green Bay Public Schools offer summer therapy for the first time

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For the first time, the Green Bay Area Public School District will continue to provide school-based therapy sessions over the summer break.

As the school year nears its end, weekly counseling sessions for elementary and high school students in Green Bay Area Public Schools will not. Trained therapists will be able to continue their conversations into the summer both in-person at schools or virtually.

“With an established client, what we usually do is talk about positives that have happened since their last session,” Joanne Klysen, a therapist at Foundations Health & Wellness, shared. “What has gone well? What have you tried? What has worked?”

This is a first for the Green Bay School District but places like Howard-Suamico have already had success with this continued care model. Connections for Mental Wellness which oversees school-based mental health for Brown County said that since 2017 about 574 students gained access to mental health care who otherwise faced barriers to getting it.

Local therapists say they’re excited to have summer counseling sessions at some of these Green Bay schools for one thing to continue the momentum students have worked on all year long even after classes end.

“We’re going to see much more improvement in their ability to handle the stressors of another school year,” CEO of Catalpa Health Tracy Guiou emphasized. “Summer is a time when some of our stressors back off. So, if you’re able to provide those services over the summer not only do you get children progressing more, you’re not going to get children who have regressed at the beginning of the school year.”

Sessions are billed through insurance the same as if students were in the provider’s office. Depending on counselor schedules, students will have the same therapist they did during the school year.

