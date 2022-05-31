Green Bay Police in need of applicants for “Teen Police Academy”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department’s “Teen Police Academy” is on the chopping block due to a low number of applications.

The program is scheduled to start on June 13th through June 16th from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. each day.

“It’s a way for them (teenagers) to learn about the field of law enforcement and corrections. And we hope that by participating in this Teen Police Academy, that they’ll become interested and start looking at education in what they need to do to become a police officer or correctional officer,” said Melanie Skalmoski, The Crime Prevention Coordinator with Green Bay Police.

The academy started over 20 years ago, according to Skalmoski. It’s a free program for high school students in Brown County. She says lunch and transportation are provided. Students will spend limited time in the classroom, and more time with several area law enforcement agencies with hands-on learning as the focus.

“These are opportunities that most people do not get, but especially for teenagers,” said Skalmoski.

However, it’s an opportunity that teens could miss out on.

Skalmoski said the department will accept a maximum of 35 teenagers for the academy, but only seven have sent in an application. She said if they don’t have a total of at least 10 applications, the academy might have to be skipped this year.

“We need a minimum number because there is staffing costs to the program, as well as transportation and food costs,” said Skalmoski. “We really hope that we are still able to hold this program.”

She explained they’ve seen a recent decline in applications. Before 2019, Skalmoski said they would receive about 35 applications at times. The interest was great, that the department considered not accepting them all--but they decide to do so as it is an opportunity for the youth to get involved.

In 2019, she said, they received a smaller number but still over 20 applications. Due to the pandemic, the Teen Police Academy was cancelled in 2020. However, in 2021, there were under 20 participants.

When asked how she would feel if the academy had to be skipped this year, Skalmoski said, “With it being a program that we’ve held for over 20 years, it would be in a way, ad. But we really hope that this is just one part of recruitment into our department.”

She added that even if students don’t want to join law enforcement as a career, the academy is still an opportunity for officers and teens to form a positive relationship.

Teens interested in signing up, need to email or mail the application posted on the police department’s website by June 6th. A background check is required.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.