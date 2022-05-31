Advertisement

Flagman dies after race car crash at Norway Speedway

An Iron Mountain man is dead following a race car crash on May 27 at the Norway Speedway.
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
NORWAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - An Iron Mountain man was killed at Norway Speedway Friday night.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office says a 65-year-old man died after a race car hit him at the speedway around 9:15 p.m. Investigators did not release the man’s name.

The sheriff’s office says it responded to reports of a race car hitting a flagman at the speedway near the entrance to the pit area. The crash is still under investigation.

Deputies were assisted on the scene by Norway Police Department, North Alert First Responders and Integrity Care EMS.

In a column posted on the Norway Speedway website, Dickinson County Racing Association President John Ostermann describes the man who died, Greg Maas, as “a fixture, a pillar, an icon of Norway Speedway for 34 years.”

Ostermann concludes: “We will race this Friday night in Greg’s honor. And yes, I can assure you that’s what Greg would want. Rest in peace my friend.”

