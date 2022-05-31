De Pere residents without gas after leak

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Residents were evacuated in the Corvallis Court area due to a gas leak Tuesday.

De Pere Fire Rescue responded to the scene and found a small residential service line leaking natural gas around 2 p.m.

According to Battalion Chief Brett Jansen, the area was secured and no hazards were found in nearby residences.

Area homes were evacuated for a short period of time.

Wisconsin Public Service stopped the leak and people could return to their homes, though they won’t have gas for a while.

Jansen said the leak was caused by a service contracting company digging to install fiber optic cable lines and hitting a gas pipe.

“Service contractors usually have it marked out pretty well and they follow a strict protocol... them hitting gas lines doesn’t happen a whole lot but it occasionally does happen,” Jansen explained.

He doesn’t know how long residents won’t have gas, but WPS is actively working on fixing the line.

